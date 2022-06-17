SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the fourth quarter worth about $3,300,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1847 Goedeker by 2,550.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,657 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in 1847 Goedeker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 228,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOED stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.

1847 Goedeker ( NYSE:GOED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter. 1847 Goedeker had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances, furniture, and home goods in the United States. The company offers household appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers. It also sells furniture, décor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, electronics, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, air conditioners, fireplaces, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, air purifiers, and televisions.

