SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

