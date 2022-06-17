SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,184 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,184 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,261,000 after buying an additional 1,344,307 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Western Union by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,104 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its position in shares of Western Union by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,780,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WU shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

