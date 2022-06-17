SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 347 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $5,035,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 69,702 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

