SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,542 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after acquiring an additional 427,812 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

CAH opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

