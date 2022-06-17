SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $753,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 29,895 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,135,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,939 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.