SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 78,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 101,925 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 41,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $33,814.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,870 shares in the company, valued at $851,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Carrara sold 3,250 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $59,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,024.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,209 shares of company stock worth $1,204,106. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

BBW stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $269.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 46.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile (Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.