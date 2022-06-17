Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Up 42.4% in May

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the May 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $89.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average of $131.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51,980 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.8% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 66,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

