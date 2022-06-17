Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.71.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW opened at $114.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.60. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

