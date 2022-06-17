Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Up 45.5% in May

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

