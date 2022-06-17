Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 145,012 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

