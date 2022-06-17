Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.90

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 50710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,434.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,047 shares of company stock worth $1,720,246 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,126,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,246,000 after buying an additional 2,292,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after buying an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

