Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lifted to Buy at Benchmark

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 669,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 189,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 734,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 234,157 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

