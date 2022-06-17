Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.18. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 354,170 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$61.90 million and a P/E ratio of -61.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.