Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Stake Cut by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 29,032 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 289,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $82,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,584 shares in the company, valued at $644,607.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPE stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

