Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $98.05

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.05, but opened at $104.11. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $104.27, with a volume of 16,672 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.75.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.83. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -137.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,851,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.