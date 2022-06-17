Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $273,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,580.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

