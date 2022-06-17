SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Up to $18.43

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.43, but opened at $19.27. SSR Mining shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 42,502 shares traded.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,693 shares of company stock valued at $682,602. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 426,987 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 344,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 482,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

