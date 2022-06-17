Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$54.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.04. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$53.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.4918832 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.60, for a total value of C$636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,905,827.20. Insiders have sold a total of 27,644 shares of company stock worth $1,754,541 over the last 90 days.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.