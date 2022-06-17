Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.
Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.
