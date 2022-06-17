Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp ( NASDAQ:MITO Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

