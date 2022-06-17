Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.06

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 19775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.37 price target on shares of Steppe Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$83.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,144,550.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

