Steven Lund Sells 51,300 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Steven Lund sold 395 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $17,775.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Steven Lund sold 925 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $42,614.75.

On Monday, May 16th, Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $959,300.00.

Shares of NUS opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $58.97.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

