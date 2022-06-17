StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

