StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

SAL stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $146.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.11). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.