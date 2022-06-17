StockNews.com Lowers TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

TA stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $470.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.99.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

