StockNews.com Upgrades Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.08 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,316,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,727,000 after buying an additional 115,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,531,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

