Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,000 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $117.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.01 and a 12 month high of $150.10.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
