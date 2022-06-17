Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Summit State Bank stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Summit State Bank by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Summit State Bank by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Summit State Bank by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Summit State Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 209,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Summit State Bank by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank (Get Rating)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.