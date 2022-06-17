Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.80

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 1140037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

SGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $503,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 11,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $630,226.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,872 shares in the company, valued at $21,867,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,711 shares of company stock worth $3,624,971 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 495,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.