S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 401,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

SANW opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

