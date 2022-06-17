Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down to $15.70

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.70, but opened at $14.90. Symbotic shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 3,540 shares changing hands.
About Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
