Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.67. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

