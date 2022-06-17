Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.
NYSE:TMHC opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.67. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
