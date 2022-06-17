TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $9.06. TDCX shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 1,814 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC lowered their price target on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

TDCX Company Profile (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

