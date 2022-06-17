TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 9.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.88. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

