Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRNO. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.71.

NYSE TRNO opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.71. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 108.80%.

In other news, CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 61,010 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,818,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

