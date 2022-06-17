Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $107.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.20.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,859,000 after acquiring an additional 114,951 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,822,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,664,000 after acquiring an additional 114,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 154,302 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

