The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Short Interest Up 42.2% in May

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the May 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Beachbody to $2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 6.00.

Shares of NYSE:BODY opened at 1.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.96. Beachbody has a one year low of 0.91 and a one year high of 13.50.

Beachbody ( NYSE:BODY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.12 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 198.92 million during the quarter. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beachbody will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

