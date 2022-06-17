The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $66.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Mosaic has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

