The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,398,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,184 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $133.32 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

