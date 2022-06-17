The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,154,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 521,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.54% of Sherwin-Williams worth $6,040,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $217,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $218.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $216.12 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

