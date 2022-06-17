Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Lowered to $3.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

TLRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.54. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Tilray by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

