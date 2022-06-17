Timothy M. Presutti Acquires 200,000 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,266,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,129.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:NN opened at $2.97 on Friday. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

