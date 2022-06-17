Timothy M. Presutti Buys 4,000,000 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti acquired 4,000,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,640,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,560,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NextNav stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. NextNav Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $15.32.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NN. B. Riley cut their target price on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NextNav by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

