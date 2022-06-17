Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.17.

TOL opened at $41.58 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $40.88 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $378,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after acquiring an additional 83,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 88.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 13.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

