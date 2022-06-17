Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. Toro has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.17.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Toro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 3.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Toro by 22.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

