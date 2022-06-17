TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 260,272 shares.The stock last traded at $11.16 and had previously closed at $11.37.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. Bank of America cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -15.09%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
TransAlta Company Profile (NYSE:TAC)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
