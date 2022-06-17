TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $115.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 96,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $2,051,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $747,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 144,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,916,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

