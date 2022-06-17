Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Trevena stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

