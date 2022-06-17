Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.22.

Trinseo stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Trinseo will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,945.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trinseo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

