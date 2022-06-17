Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $103.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TBK opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.84. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

